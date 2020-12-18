Thousands of 2021 Ford F-150s Are Parked at Detroit Metro Airport, But Dealers Can't Have Them Yet

The 2021 F-150 has so far proved to be a sure bet for Ford. In essence, it's an evolutionary version of the best-selling vehicle in the United States, with more of what has always made the F-Series a fan favorite. Loaded with new powertrain tech and livability features, it's bound to be hot, but the pandemic is causing issues for the car-buying public and dealerships alike. Demand slumped, deliveries slowed, and then everything came back to life with a jolt, leading many dealer inventories to stretch thin due to lack of supply.

It makes sense, then, that Ford is looking to build a huge stockpile of its most popular model before proper deliveries begin; however, that's not quite the whole story. Ford may have thousands of F-150s spread across lots outside of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, as the Detroit Free Press reports, but they're all pre- and early-production trucks. That means many need new parts, software updates, or other minor refinements before they receive their final checks and get sent off to dealerships.