How the 2021 Ford F-150's Max Recline Seats Work

The 2021 Ford F-150 comes with plenty of innovative features that competing pickup trucks don't offer yet. Take 100,000 miles of hands-free driving, for example, and a Pro Power Onboard inverter system with up to four 120-volt, 20-amp outlets. Yet one particularly exciting comfort feature is Ford's new Max Recline seat, which enables you to have a nap in your pickup without paying the consequence of a sore neck or back. That's because Ford's design team had thought about this, and went further than simply tweaking their existing seats to fold flat.

As a result, the new F-150's seats not only go down nearly 180 degrees but also lift the back half of the seat bottom 3.5 inches to make a flat surface that supports your lower back. The upper seatback can also be moved forward for neck support, similar to higher-class aircraft seats.

According to Ford's seat design and release engineer Ben Kulhawik, their system was inspired by "those adjustable beds you see on TV." Since then, Ford's Max Recline seats have been awarded five patents.