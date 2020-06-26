The 2021 Ford F-150 Compared to the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado
America's big three trucks, by the (currently available) numbers.
As part of a much-needed halftime break in the gong show that is 2020, Ford unveiled the all-new 2021 F-150 on Thursday night. If you live in America, you're probably already aware of how big of a deal this is, but in case you aren't, Ford's F-Series range of pickup trucks is the best-selling automotive nameplate in the country. By revenue, it generates more funds than McDonald's, Nike, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks.
With a new F-150 come the inevitable comparisons to its two domestic arch-rivals, namely, the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado. While this week's reveal detailed the new Ford's not-that-different-than-before styling, available hybrid powertrain, flat-folding Max Recline seats, and hands-free driving capabilities, the company frustratingly hasn't released many specs on the new F-150 that aren't measured in inches. Price, horsepower, torque, towing, payload, curb weight, and fuel economy figures are all being saved for a later date. Y'know, the deets truck people actually care about.
So, without further ado, here's how the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 numerically stacks up against its main competitors. All figures represent crew cab trucks with 4x4, entry-level V8s, and 6.5-foot beds.
Wish we had more specs for the F-150? Yeah, we do too.
2021 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 4x4 | 5.0L V8
- Price: TBA
- Power: TBA horsepower | TBA lb-ft of torque
- Dimensions: 243.5 inches long x 83.6 inches wide x 77.6 inches high
- Max Towing: TBA
- Max Payload: TBA
- Curb Weight: TBA
- Fuel Economy: TBA
2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 | 5.7L V8 Hemi
- Price: $41,935 for bottom Tradesman trim | $50,580 for mid Laramie trim | $61,205 for top Limited trim
- Power: 395 horsepower | 410 lb-ft of torque
- Dimensions: 241.8 inches long x 82.1 inches wide x 77.5 inches high
- Max Towing: 11,300 pounds
- Max Payload: 1,790 pounds
- Curb Weight: 5,315-5,413 pounds
- Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city | 21 mpg highway | 17 mpg combined
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4WD | 5.3L V8
- Price: $41,390 for bottom WT trim | $46,190 for mid LT trim | $58,695 for top High Country trim
- Power: 355 horsepower | 383 lb-ft of torque
- Dimensions: 241.2 inches long x 81.2 inches wide x 75.4 inches high
- Max Towing: 11,300 pounds
- Max Payload: 2,130 pounds
- Curb Weight: 4,990-5,150 pounds
- Fuel Economy: 16 mpg city | 21 mpg highway | 18 mpg combined
- RELATEDThe Next Ford Raptor Will Be a 2021 Model After AllWell, that didn't take long.READ NOW
- RELATEDHybrid 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Targets 700-Mile Range, 12,000-Pound Tow RatingThe Pro Power Onboard generator can also supply juice for the mother of all tailgate setups, or a complete mobile workshop.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Ford F-150 Revealed: A Smarter, Stronger Half-Ton TruckThe fourteenth generation of America's best-selling vehicle is new from the ground up—and it's got the tech tricks to prove it.READ NOW