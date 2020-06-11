2020 Ram 1500 Built to Serve Editions Get an Extended Tour of Duty
Only 2,000 units will be available. 1,000 in Patriot Blue and 1,000 in Ceramic Gray.
Ahead of Veterans' Day last year Ram its plans to honor all five branches of the United States military through special-edition "Built to Serve" Ram 1500 half-ton pickups. These trucks are available in extremely limited numbers and now, the automaker has rolled out a pair of new paint options representative of the Navy. Only 1,000 examples will be available in Patriot Blue and Ceramic Gray, respectively, all of which will pack a host of rugged and utilitarian features for servicemen and women.
Every Built to Serve Ram 1500 wears an all-black front grille and surround, as well as stealthy black bumpers and headlight bezels. Oh, and don't forget dual four-inch black exhaust tips. The aim is to look aggressive yet refined, as the trucks also tout plenty of upscale appointments like version-exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels finished in Technical Grey.
Of course, these pickups are meant for rough terrain just as much as they are for daily duty. Each Built to Serve edition is fitted with 4x4 Off-Road Group upgrades, from all-terrain tires to underbody armor cladding and specially tuned shocks. An electronic locking rear differential is also standard and can be paired with any drivetrain configuration offered by Ram.
Customers can spec their trucks with their favorite Ram engine, whether it be the 32-MPG EcoDiesel V6 or the 395-horsepower, 5.7-liter Hemi V8. They all come mated to eight-speed automatic transmissions, and Built to Serve models can be had in any body configuration, too. Sadly, Ram doesn't have any single cab options for its 2020 "DT" half-ton. Someone should change that.
The specially designed interior is clad with Black Onyx trim and deeply bolstered seats that can be ordered in cloth or vinyl. Regardless of your choice, there's velcro siding on both the driver and passenger side, meant to accommodate regimentals, flags—you name it.
As for storage, both front seatbacks have Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to hold whatever gear you pack around on the daily. There's also a lockable center console as standard, which is perfect for stowing away valuables like your wallet, house keys, or Smith & Wesson.
For reference, we've now seen Built to Serve editions paying tribute to the U.S. Army and Navy, though there are more to come over the next year or so. Here's a breakdown of each production run you can expect to see soon, along with the branch they're dedicated to:
- Army: Gator (1,000) or Diamond Black (1,000) paint, Light Frost stitching
- Navy: Ceramic Gray (1,000) or Patriot Blue (1,000) paint, Light Ambassador Blue stitching
- Air Force: Anvil (1,000) or Billet Silver (1,000) paint, Light Diesel Gray stitching
- Marine Corps: Tank (1,000) or Flame Red (1,000) paint, Core Green stitching
- Coast Guard: Spitfire (500) or Bright White (500) paint, Orange stitching
