2020 Ram 1500 Built to Serve Editions Get an Extended Tour of Duty

Ahead of Veterans' Day last year Ram its plans to honor all five branches of the United States military through special-edition "Built to Serve" Ram 1500 half-ton pickups. These trucks are available in extremely limited numbers and now, the automaker has rolled out a pair of new paint options representative of the Navy. Only 1,000 examples will be available in Patriot Blue and Ceramic Gray, respectively, all of which will pack a host of rugged and utilitarian features for servicemen and women.

Every Built to Serve Ram 1500 wears an all-black front grille and surround, as well as stealthy black bumpers and headlight bezels. Oh, and don't forget dual four-inch black exhaust tips. The aim is to look aggressive yet refined, as the trucks also tout plenty of upscale appointments like version-exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels finished in Technical Grey.