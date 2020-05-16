Hey, GM: The American People Demand a Short-Bed, Single-Cab Pickup Truck

First off, it'd be a rarity in today's market. In turn, it'd have zero competition from the surging Ram brand. Ford does offer a single-cab, short-bed F-150, though the ratios essentially bury the two-door deep down on a dealer's options list. Chevy recently slid to number three in the truck sales hierarchy for the first time ever and it could recoup this deficit by rolling out something totally unique, something that was actually all the rage not that long ago.

Chevy could sell a two-wheel-drive truck with workhorse essentials and then bump up the price for a rowdy Silverado RST or Trail Boss model. Fancy an economic daily worker or a 355-horsepower, 5.3-liter V8-powered toy? Have your (theoretical) pick. Regardless of your choice, you could have it for a significant discount, especially when compared to a crew-cab variant.

Americans are also tired of paying $40K or more for a work truck. Those who don't need eight-foot beds are stuck with—subjectively—disproportionate rigs and, what's more, buying into a truck that doesn't fit their needs to a "T." If we've learned anything from F-150 Limited models with massaging seats, it's that automakers will kick it up a notch to meet their customers' demands. The same should be done for those who need a little less.