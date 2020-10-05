GM Is Outselling Ford's Pickup Trucks in 2020, But Just Barely

Ford is darn proud of its best-selling truck streak—you've seen the commercials. For 43 straight years, the F-Series has been the most popular line of pickups in the United States and, in some cases, it outsold every other car, too. However, with the pandemic playing big-time tricks on the auto industry in 2020, Ford has slumped and fallen behind General Motors, whose combined Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra sales are outpacing that of the F-Series. But only just.

Automakers recently turned in their updated sales results for 2020 and, per the numbers, GM has sold 589,295 trucks year-to-date. Compare that to Ford's mark of 589,034 and you'll see the race is neck and neck. The Blue Oval actually had a better third-quarter as it moved 221,647 units—a 3.5-percent increase compared to 2019—whereas GM saw a 2.9-percent decrease with 215,296 sold between its brands.

For what it's worth, even if GM does outsell Ford with Chevy and GMC's efforts combined, the F-Series will still be the sales champion if it records the highest number of any single brand. Last year, Ford trucks handsomely outsold GM with 896,526 compared to the latter's cumulative figure of 807,894.