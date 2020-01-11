Kansas Dealer Will Build You the Perfect 2020 Ford F-150 Work Truck for $40K

Even with America's undying affection for everything big and brash, modern pickups can still be a bit much. Throw in the endless modifications that SEMA builders and smalltown mall crawlers consider perfect and you've effectively got a truck that's less capable than in stock form, depending on how you look at it. That's why Long McArthur Ford in Kansas has skipped the pointlessly huge lift kits and 24-inch wheels to create the work-ready F-150 Cattleman Edition.

You won't find any blinding chrome here; instead, the dealer-built truck is based upon Ford's entry-level XL trim. In turn, the exterior is as modest as they come while still featuring a few upgrades for improved durability. A set of 18-inch XD wheels are wrapped in slightly upsized Fuel all-terrain tires and a two-inch leveling kit has been added for additional ground clearance. A Ranch Hand front bumper guard rounds out the aesthetics and protects from any debris you might come across—or, God forbid, roadkill.

Don't forget the spray-in bed liner, either.

A vinyl split-bench seat and tiny-for-today 4-inch infotainment screen make up the interior, allowing for easy cleanup and minimal complications. The gaudy cabins of contemporary pickups often drive those away who'd rather their truck not come with massaging seats and a panoramic sunroof. And if it's going to be used as a work vehicle instead of an around-town runabout, who can blame them?