New 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Spy Shots: The Half-Ton of the Future

When the F-150 prototype was finished road testing in Dearborn, Michigan, our spy photographers report that it was pulled into the same facility where Ford keeps its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. No visible outlet covers can be seen in the photos, so it's our belief that this truck falls into the former category. This supports former claims that the F-150 will be available with three types of electrified powertrain configurations, including the completely battery-powered EV that's already been teased by the automaker.

Also suspected is a new 4.8-liter V-8 to replace the aging 5.0-liter, though the pickup's range will still be dominated by EcoBoost engines. It's unclear which powertrain configurations will be available featuring hybrid assist, though we wouldn't be surprised if Ford took an approach similar to Ram's by fitting the tech to both V-6 and V-8 models.

The 3.0-liter Powerstroke diesel is also anticipated to return as Chevrolet and Ram now offer compression-ignition-powered half-ton models.

Collectively, the Ford now sports a chiseled face that's decisively less round than the half-ton it currently offers. It's hard to say if the design will be a flop or a slam dunk at this point, though it doesn't look too far departed from the established styling we're used to, save for the headlights and grille. The hybrid options will serve as a formidable buffer between ICE and electric-only pickups, not to mention mark a new era in the F-150's history, and it'll take a major misstep to knock the volume pickup king off its throne.

