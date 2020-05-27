2021 Ford F-150 Will Have an Onboard Generator for Off-the-Grid Power: Report

The 2021 Ford F-150 will have loads of tech that's far from common for the average workhorse. Big screens? Yup. Hybrid power? Looks like it. But according to a recent report from Muscle Cars and Trucks, it'll have at least one piece of equipment that's decisively utilitarian: an onboard generator meant for use at the job- or camp-site.

With a power inverter generator system, the list of possible use cases is near-endless. Essentially, it provides a rolling power grid for users to plug into when working or camping remotely. If you need to use an electric skill saw or simply blow up a $50 air mattress, this is the tool you want.

Said power would likely be accessible from the truck's bed, though there won't be a clunky unit taking up space in the box. Instead, think of AC and USB outlets that are flush-mounted and virtually invisible when not in use. Not only will it offer a heap of utility, but it'll also save you space while maximizing efficiency.

Ford has actually commissioned several SEMA builds in the past that boasted generator setups of their own, so it's possible the Blue Oval has been prototyping the equipment for quite some time.

MC&T reports that this feature will be available on both gas-only and hybrid 2021 F-150s, though no mention of the Powerstroke diesel variant has been made.