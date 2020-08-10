Here's the Full Pricing and Options List for the 2021 Ford F-150

To make a long story short—without getting too deep into this options list—the cheapest F-150 you'll be able to buy will be just under $30,000, at $28,950. The most expensive one (before additional options) gets to right around $75,000, at $74,245. Neither of those prices includes the $1,695 destination and delivery charge, which is thrown into the price of every truck, either. So, in reality, you're looking at $30,645 to get an F-150 in your driveway.

That base price puts the truck right in the neighborhood of its predecessor, so if you could afford an F-150 then, you still can now. However, you might want to pay up for some of the interesting optional extras that come with the new F-150, like the powerful 7.2-kilowatt generator that will net you enough power to run an illegal restaurant, or power a worksite full of tools.

But whether you're planning to get chased around by the health department or just have a truck to commute to work, odds are there's an F-150 somewhere in this price range for you.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com