A Fully Loaded 2021 Ford F-150 Limited Will Cost More Than $80,000

​ Remember when they said that upper trims of the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 would cost significantly more than their direct predecessors? Well, they weren’t kidding. While a barebones, base model F-150 was recently revealed to start at a reasonable $30,635, much of the higher-end trucks people will aspire to actually buy as personal vehicles—and the ones that have featured most prominently in Ford's press photography—will cost around double that starting price, if not much more.

Citing dealer order guides once again, CarsDirect now says a 2021 Ford F-150 Limited 4x2 SuperCrew will start at $72,520 after destination, representing a $3,090 price bump over last year. Among other things, the top-shelf Limited trim gets LED lights, power running boards, a 360-degree camera system, heated and ventilated leather seats, a dual-panel moonroof, 22-inch chrome wheels, Bang & Olufsen audio, satin metallic trim, and prominent "L I M I T E D" badging on the hood. Adding the 4x4 drivetrain for $3,425, PowerBoost hybrid option for $2,500 and a couple of smaller options easily takes Ford's swankiest F-150 up and over the $80,000 mark.

To put that into perspective, the Mercedes-Benz GLS—the luxury automaker's biggest, most prestigious SUV bar the G-Wagen—starts at around $76,000. And that's a freakin' Mercedes.

Not only is a new $80,000 F-150 expensive compared to a Mercedes, but it's also mighty expensive compared to its direct competition. Even with the optional 6.2-liter V8 and the Deluxe Package checked off, the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4x4 is "only" $65,985. Additionallu, an Ultimate Package-equipped 2020 GMC Sierra Denali 4x4 goes for $70,395. Similarly equipped Ram Limited models come closest to the F-150, though most cap at around $73K.

F-150 trims below Limited are getting significant price hikes as well, with the $46,980 Lariat SuperCab, $58,025 King Ranch SuperCrew, and $60,805 Platinum SuperCrew going for $1,945, $3,340, and $3,590 more than last year, respectively.

We can point to more luxurious ways of spending $80,000 all day but to many Americans, a fully loaded, chrome-and-leather-lined pickup truck is the new luxury car and we can't exactly blame Ford for leaning into that market. In any case, we don't see the 2021 F-150 Limited's higher prices deterring many would-be buyers from getting it anyway. I mean, what's an extra $3,090 spread over 96 months?

