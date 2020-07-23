2021 Ford F-150 Will Start at $30,635, Hybrid Adds Up to $4,495

To start, the base 2021 F-150 XL 4x2 Regular Cab will cost $30,635 after destination. That marks a relatively mild price bump of $195 over the cheapest 2020 F-150. More crucially, perhaps, that price puts Ford's new truck in between those of its most direct domestic competitors, costing $540 more than the base $30,095 Chevy Silverado 4x2 Regular Cab Work Truck and undercutting the $33,840 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4x2 Quad Cab by more than 3 G's. To be fair, that Ram Quad Cab naturally comes with a second pair of doors. The current Ram 1500 is not available with a regular cab.

Ford unveiled the all-new 2021 F-150 late last month but didn't bother to let anyone know how much moolah the darn things would cost. Officially, the company still hasn't, but thanks to a new dealer order guide spotted by the price-obsessed folks over at CarsDirect , we now know how many dollars a base F-150 will command and, as we sort of expected , it'll be slightly more than what the equivalent truck cost last year.

Notably, the 2021 F-150 is now available as a gas-sipping 3.5-liter V6 hybrid, promising 700 miles on a single tank and, of course, better fuel economy. Less time spent at the pump doesn't come free, though, and how much that hybrid system will cost will depend on which spec the customer is upgrading from. Working from the base 3.3-liter V6, the hybrid will command a premium of $4,495. That number shrinks to $3,300 if you're already shopping for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. In comparison to the 5.0-liter V8 or non-hybrid 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, the hybrid becomes a $2,500 option. However, we must highlight that shoppers must opt for the SuperCrew XL trim in order to get the hybrid, so given all the permutations, it's safe to say that the exact price of admission into hybrid territory is still unclear.

Full, official pricing information for all trims will likely materialize from Ford itself soon, but CarsDirect warns those shopping for higher-trim F-150s to prepare for price bumps a little higher than the base trim's $195. For example, the 2021 F-150 XLT SuperCrew will start at $42,005—$290 more than before—with the 4x4 option adding another $3,495 to the bill. CarsDirect goes on to say that it is "seeing indications that buyers at the top of the F-150 range will see substantially higher prices."

Those interested in a new F-150 with all the fixings, start saving now.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com