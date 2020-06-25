2021 Ford F-150 Revealed: A Smarter, Stronger Half-Ton Truck

It's here. The next generation of America's best-selling vehicle, the 2021 Ford F-150, has been officially unveiled—and though it might look pretty similar to the 2020 truck, there's a ton of new technology and capabilities packed under that aluminum skin. We already knew that the newest half-ton truck would be more capable than its predecessor, but the Blue Oval focused on more than just payload and towing capacity.

While those are key areas for the F-150, without a doubt, the real news comes with how said performance is delivered to and maximized by the driver. Think of innovative tools that have never been available on a pickup before, top-tier gadgets that wouldn't look out of place in a foreign luxury car.