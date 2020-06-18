The New Ford F-150's 'Sleeper Seat' Folds Flat for the Best Car Nap Ever: Report

If you haven't heard, we're precisely a week away from the debut of the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, and if a new report is to be believed, the redesigned truck has got a lot going on when it comes to interior space. The next-generation F-150 will get a vastly bigger infotainment screen, over-the-air software updates, and, most interestingly perhaps, a fold-down seat you can apparently sleep in.

According to Reuters citing "those who have seen [the truck]," Ford hasn't shaken up the status quo on the 2021 F-150's exterior design but has invested heavily in the truck's insides. The "lay-flat passenger seat" was compared to those fitted in first-class airplane cabins and would allow one to "basically live in the truck," said an anonymous source familiar with Ford's plans.

Decent living quarters, however, involve more than just a place to lay your head. To keep F-150 drivers (and residents?) informed and entertained, Ford has fitted a much bigger screen that'll rival the Ram's 12-inch monitor, as we've already seen in forum-sourced spy shots. "Ram taught everybody a little bit of a lesson," said Ricart Ford owner Rhett Ricart. "The old five-inch screen for your navigation and radio controls is gone. They're all going to be 10-, 12-, 15-inch screens. That was started by Tesla."

Speaking of Elon Musk's EV company, the new F-150's Tesla-esque OTA updates are said to cut down on trips to the dealership, a more-than-welcome benefit in the coronavirus era. A previous rumor has said Ford's next truck would also feature an onboard generator for off-the-grid electricity. Another welcome benefit if and when 2020 gets even more apocalyptic than it already has.

The 2021 Ford F-150 is scheduled to drop next Thursday, June 25 and we'll be sure to have all the details then. When reached out, Ford declined to comment on the validity of this report.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com