Tesla CEO Elon Musk Unlocks $775M Payday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially unlocked the first tranche of a multi-step compensation package, spelling out a potential payday of nearly $775 million for the controversial executive.

In a report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Tesla's Board of Directors approved the first of twelve performance-based compensation awards for Musk. This permits the CEO to purchase nearly 1.7 million shares of Tesla at a pre-set price of $350.02 per share, a total cost of $595 million to be paid by Musk. This same option, after the cost to purchase the shares, would net the CEO a profit of nearly $775 million if sold at Thursday's closing price of $805.81.

However, if exercised, Musk would be required to hold the shares for a minimum of five years, which could net an even larger payday should Tesla's stock price continue to rise—something required for Musk to unlock the next levels of his compensation package.