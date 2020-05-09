Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit, Relocation After Being Unable to Open California Factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumped at California Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that some factories would be allowed to reopen in the state with strict safety guidelines on Friday, almost immediately announcing that his electric car plant in Fremont would be back in business. Now—and probably predictably—that won't be the case after all.

The Washington Post reports that government officials in Alameda County, where the Tesla factory is located, still have final say over who can reopen and who cannot. And the county isn't yet ready to have the Tesla factory moving again. As we reported on Friday, California is a big place with some areas hit harder by the virus than others, so the governor is deferring to local governments on how and when to reopen things.

“Tesla has been informed that they do not meet those criteria and must not reopen,” Alameda County spokeswoman Neetu Balram said in a statement released to the media. “We welcome Tesla’s proactive work on a reopening plan so that once they fit the criteria to reopen, they can do so in a way that protects their employees and the community at large.”

Naturally, Musk didn't take this lying down. Today he went on one of his famous Twitter tears, threatening a lawsuit against the county "immediately" and promising to relocate his operations to Texas and Nevada: