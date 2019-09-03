2020 Ram 1500 and HD Get Sporty New Looks, Colors, and Night Edition Package
The Ram 1500 Rebel and heavy-duty Power Wagon also get treated to blacked-out appearance upgrades.
Ram has brought a slew of stylish upgrades to its half-ton and heavy-duty lineup, from the sleek 1500 Night Edition to the monochromatic Rebel Black package, as well as new color options for the 2500 and 3500 HD. Rather than a total revamp, the automaker is adding minor available tweaks to help customers' trucks stand out and give them a handsome look from the factory, including the brutish 2020 Power Wagon.
Starting with Ram's 1500 pickup, the aforementioned Night Edition brings sporty touches that offset the truck's body color with black wheels, grilles, and badging. It's available on Laramie and Big Horn trims, promising a well-equipped cabin to match the enhanced aesthetics of the Ram's exterior design. For those that would rather ditch the chrome in favor of a more menacing front fascia and profile, the Night Edition offers a ready-to-go package straight off the showroom floor.
Furthermore, if you want a murdered-out off-roader instead of the standard half-ton workhorse, then the Ram Rebel Black could be up your alley. Similar to the Night Edition, it brings dark styling cues in the form of new wheels, a black skid plate, and even an all-black interior as standard (a black and Ruby Red cabin is optional). LED lighting is fitted to illuminate the trail ahead as well, which you'll surely be hitting with the truck's lifted suspension and plethora of four-wheeling goodies. Paired with the Rebel's already-unique appearance, the Black package helps the muscle truck look more aggressive strictly in the name of curb appeal.
Both of these Ram 1500 models can now be fitted with the company's trick EcoDiesel power plant which produces 480 pound-feet of torque. That's more than Ford or Chevy's light-duty diesel engines, and it's capable of towing 12,560 pounds.
Moving on to the HD trucks, Ram is rolling out two new paint colors for the 2020 model year: Olive Green and Hydro Blue. While the former is a bit more subtle and fits on the tame end of the spectrum, Hydro Blue is vibrant and can be found on various Fiat-Chrysler performance models.
Finally, the factory rock-crawling master we all know as the Power Wagon is getting black wheels to match its model-specific front fascia that's already—you guessed it—black. It may not seem like much, but it does away with any unnecessary flair and also axes the worry of scratching the wheels' shiny coating while traversing rough and rocky terrain.
- RELATED2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel First Drive Review: Diesel Done RightThis could easily be the quietest and smoothest diesel engine we've ever tested—period.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Off-Road Review: The Winning Ways of Ram's Battle-Ready Pickup TruckKnobby, 33-inch tires? Check. Lifted suspension? Check. Hemi V-8? Check. Cramped Quad Cab? Check.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Review: The Pickup Truck El Chapo Would Drive (If He Wasn't in Prison)Ram's stylish interior caters to gun-toting narcos as well as suburban cowboys.READ NOW