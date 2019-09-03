2020 Ram 1500 and HD Get Sporty New Looks, Colors, and Night Edition Package

Starting with Ram's 1500 pickup, the aforementioned Night Edition brings sporty touches that offset the truck's body color with black wheels, grilles, and badging. It's available on Laramie and Big Horn trims, promising a well-equipped cabin to match the enhanced aesthetics of the Ram's exterior design. For those that would rather ditch the chrome in favor of a more menacing front fascia and profile, the Night Edition offers a ready-to-go package straight off the showroom floor.

Furthermore, if you want a murdered-out off-roader instead of the standard half-ton workhorse, then the Ram Rebel Black could be up your alley. Similar to the Night Edition, it brings dark styling cues in the form of new wheels, a black skid plate, and even an all-black interior as standard (a black and Ruby Red cabin is optional). LED lighting is fitted to illuminate the trail ahead as well, which you'll surely be hitting with the truck's lifted suspension and plethora of four-wheeling goodies. Paired with the Rebel's already-unique appearance, the Black package helps the muscle truck look more aggressive strictly in the name of curb appeal.

Both of these Ram 1500 models can now be fitted with the company's trick EcoDiesel power plant which produces 480 pound-feet of torque. That's more than Ford or Chevy's light-duty diesel engines, and it's capable of towing 12,560 pounds.