Over 107,000 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Pickup Trucks Recalled Due to Increased Fire Risk

Fiat-Chrysler issued a voluntary recall Friday for 2014-2019 Ram 1500 pickups which could be at risk of catching fire due to a faulty Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) cooler. This affects 107,898 half-ton trucks equipped with the automaker's 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel, although the new-generation Ram 1500 is not included in the recall; instead, previous-design Ram 1500 Classics for the 2019 model year are part of the fix order.

Microscopic cracking has been discovered in some EGR coolers fitted to the aforementioned trucks, which could cause coolant to leak and increase the chances of fire. FCA recognized a small number of fires in its press release announcing the recall, also acknowledging four minor injuries tied to the incidents. These were reportedly sustained when customers attempted to extinguish the flames themselves rather than calling emergency services.

The EGR cooler is part of the truck's emissions equipment which helps to reduce NOx pollution.

Owners will be allowed a free repair for the problem at their local dealer, and FCA is in the process of notifying affected customers. It warns in the meantime that 2014-2019 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel drivers should monitor their coolant levels and contact their dealer if they are consistently low.

It should be noted that no gasoline-powered pickups are a part of this recall, nor are 2020 Ram 1500 trucks with the third-generation EcoDiesel engine.

According to data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the new-generation, 2019 model-year Ram 1500 has still been subject to more recalls than any other half-ton competitor with 13 in total.