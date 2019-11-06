2020 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve Edition' Honors US Troops in Time for Veterans Day
The pickup trucks will be sold in 10 limited-edition colors, two to honor each of the five branches of the United States military.
Just in time for Veterans Day on this upcoming Monday, November 11, Ram announced it will produce five sets of special-edition Ram pickups, each one to represent each branch of the United States military. The sharp-looking trucks aim to promote its countrywide volunteer campaign: Ram Nation.
Ram Nation is an invitation for Americans to donate a cumulative 1.3 million volunteer hours (one for each active member of the US military) between Monday and Veterans Day 2020. An average of 3,561 hours per day is a tall order, but Ram hopes to get the program off to a good start this Wednesday with a concert in Detroit's Fox Theater called "Stars and Strings." There, Ram will launch the first of the five "Built to Serve Edition" trucks, the first of which will be themed around the US Army.
All five editions in the "Built to Serve" series will be available with any combination of body style and powertrain offered by Ram, and includes the 4x4 Off-Road Group as a sweetener. This option pack adds skid plates, tow hooks, all-terrain tires, an electronically locking rear axle, and heavy-duty off-road shock absorbers.
Visually, Built to Serve editions will stand out from your run-of-the-mill Rams with exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels finished in Technical Grey, black exterior trim, American flag motifs, and version-exclusive paint and interior schemes, depending on the branch saluted. Five batches of these editions will roll out over the next year (one every three months), each with two exclusive paint colors and interior stitching color. Production will be limited to 1,000 trucks in each color, except for Coast Guard trucks, of which only 500 of each color will be built.
- Army: Gator or Diamond Black paint, Light Frost stitching
- Navy: Ceramic Gray or Patriot Blue paint, Light Ambassador Blue stitching
- Air Force: Anvil or Billet Silver paint, Light Diesel Gray stitching
- Marine Corps: Tank or Flame Red paint, Core Green stitching
- Coast Guard: Spitfire or Bright White paint, Orange stitching
Built to Serve Editions round off their aesthetics with Black Onyx Chrome interiors with special velcro panels on each front seat, where service members can stick regiment patches. Because Ram knows its customer base, these seats' backs will feature PALS/MOLLE webbing for extra equipment storage, be they roadside flares or Remingtons.
Orders for 2020 Ram "Built to Serve Edition" pickups will open this next week. They'll only sell 9,000, so you'd better be Oscar Mike to your nearest Ram dealer if you want one.
