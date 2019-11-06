2020 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve Edition' Honors US Troops in Time for Veterans Day

Ram Nation is an invitation for Americans to donate a cumulative 1.3 million volunteer hours (one for each active member of the US military) between Monday and Veterans Day 2020. An average of 3,561 hours per day is a tall order, but Ram hopes to get the program off to a good start this Wednesday with a concert in Detroit's Fox Theater called "Stars and Strings." There, Ram will launch the first of the five "Built to Serve Edition" trucks, the first of which will be themed around the US Army.

All five editions in the "Built to Serve" series will be available with any combination of body style and powertrain offered by Ram, and includes the 4x4 Off-Road Group as a sweetener. This option pack adds skid plates, tow hooks, all-terrain tires, an electronically locking rear axle, and heavy-duty off-road shock absorbers.