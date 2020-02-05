How to Buy a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Diesel for Just $21,000 Right Now

Pickups are pricier than ever—you know this, we know this. Nowadays, it's almost impossible to drive off the dealer lot in a new truck that costs any less $35,000, a number that wasn't too far fetched just a decade ago. So what if we let you in on a secret that could, theoretically, put you in a zero-mile, never-titled 2019 Ram 1500 Classic for around $21,000? It's possible, but you've got to play your cards right...and don't go looking for leather.

A full year into the current generation Ram 1500's production run, the old body style Ram Classic is still around. Sold as a new model while carrying everything over from the previous gen, it's effectively the best way to get a steal on a factory-fresh Ram pickup. This is especially true of two-wheel-drive models, which can be had for next to nothing when compared to other trucks of the same ilk.

As those at the CleanMPG forum recently pointed out, there's an insane amount of incentives that drive down the prices of 4x2 Ram Classic EcoDiesels. Kearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in San Diego has a host of the trucks up for sale, its cheapest of which is listed at $21,745 with no less than nine separate discounts contributing to that price. A healthy dealer incentive of $5,325 makes up a chunk of that, although the state of California also pitches in its fair share. Collectively, on this one Tradesman crew cab example, there's an astonishing $20,575 taken off the MSRP.