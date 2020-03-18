2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition: Yet Another Cowboy-Inspired Fancy Truck
Like a little rhinestone with your rodeo? Well, this one's for you.
It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Americans—particularly Southerners—have the most diehard affection for pickups of any demographic. And nowadays, the more high-class the better with the average purchase price skyrocketing over the past decade. Ram knows this and already sells a few upscale models, including the Limited and Texas-branded Lone Star Edition, catering toward the heart of truck country. The new Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is here to add to that lineup, and its premium self will only be sold in Texas and neighboring states.
As you'd guess, the Southwest Edition is based upon Ram's Laramie trim that inherently brings with it loads of leather and tech. Every example built packs a massive 12-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment display, operating on the new-and-improved Uconnect 4C system. Bend your neck back a bit and you'll find a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof, perfect for letting the rays shine down on you and yours without all that harsh wind to mess up your picture-perfect do. Or blow away your cowboy hat.
The Laramie Southwest Edition also has the safety equipment to match, from automatic high beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and cross-path detection to ParkSense Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop and rain-sensitive windshield wipers. Buying a choice pickup now means getting all the best in tech, and Ram's been sure to include all of this in a package for those who know trucks.
Outside is where you'll find the most significant changes. Luckily, there's plenty of color-matched bodywork to offset all the chrome, which adorns features like the tow hooks, grille inserts, bodyside moldings, and polished 20-inch wheels. If this wasn't enough for passersby to notice you're driving something special, they'll undoubtedly realize it once you open up the door and power steps deploy from under the rocker panels. Now that's class.
Customers can option the Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition with any powertrain configuration offered in the automaker's half-ton lineup. Should you want the ultimate performance setup, then the mild-hybrid eTorque-assisted 5.7-liter V-8 would be the one to have; if you want sedan-like fuel economy, then the lauded 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 should serve you well. Regardless of engine preference, they all come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Lastly, the trim comes in either an extended- or crew-cab layout with a 5-foot, 7-inch bed for the latter or your choice of a 6-foot, 4-inch box.
Pricing starts at $47,075 including destination fees, though the Laramie Southwest Edition can certainly be had for more. Tack on options like four-wheel-drive and that aforementioned big-boy Hemi and you'll quickly find yourself close to if not over $60,000—par for the course in Premium Pickupland.
