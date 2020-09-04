2021 Ram 1500 and HD Limited Night Edition: When You Want Your Truck to Look Like a Grand Piano
Have fun trying to keep it clean.
Are you in the market for a new pickup truck but not a fan of chrome? Well, you can put down the Plasti Dip because Ram is trotting out a set of special editions that appear to cater to the goth in all of us.
Based on the existing Limited trims, the 2021 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 are all getting Limited Night Editions featuring blacked-out wheels, grilles, badges, exhaust tips, mirror caps, and light bezels. The bumpers, however, will not be black but instead be painted to match the body—which, I guess—you could order in black anyway.
What will definitely be black, though, are the wheels that measure 20 inches on regular four-wheeled trucks and 17 inches on the duallys.
Speaking of duallys, we'd like to take a moment to appreciate how downright aggressive it looks with all of its black makeup and muscly rear fenders. It might as well have a windshield banner that says, "No, I will not let your piece of crap tiny car into traffic."
Beyond the menacing cosmetics, Limited Night Edition Rams also come with 19 Harman Kardon speakers, a sport performance hood on the 1500, tow hooks, and a tri-fold tonneau cover.
In exchange for the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition, the company is charging $61,740, about six grand more than a regular Limited. A Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition, meanwhile, will go for at least $64,625.
Ram says the blacked-out special edition trucks will arrive at dealerships in the third quarter of 2020 which, if we're assuming Ram operates on the regular Gregorian calendar, means it should be available, like, right about now.
Despite being available on the half-ton and heavy-duty Rams, Night Edition trim won't be a thing (yet, at least) on the Hellcat-powered TRX.
