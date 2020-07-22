Turning Your Three-Cylinder Geo Metro Into a Dually Pickup Truck Takes Guts
Light duty? Heavy duty? As long as it gives the local HOA president something to hate, who cares?
Ever run down the soda fountain as a kid, adding a splash of everything to your cup? I grew up knowing the concoction as a suicide, though it goes by other names depending on where you live. Now that I'm concerned about my waistline, it's probably been a decade since I tasted one, but some people never lose their taste for the stuff. If anything, some people seem to like the drink so much that they apply the little-bit-of-everything philosophy to other areas of their life, such as transportation—it's the only explanation I can find for why someone turned a Geo Metro into a rice-tastic dually pickup truck.
Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $2,500, this lime-green 1993 Geo Metro "Truccar" is appropriately described by its seller as "a very unique vehicle." Indeed, there aren't many pickup-converted Geo Metros, let alone examples of duallys, and not without reason.
This rebadged Suzuki Swift's powertrain consists of just a 1.0-liter, single-cam three-cylinder with two valves per cylinder and fuel management courtesy of a humble carburetor. It should come as no surprise that this engine—low-tech even by '90s standards—produced fewer than 60 horsepower and pound-feet of torque, and that was at the crank, brand-new, at sea level. After 27 years, 63,440 miles (admittedly low for a car its age), its location on the high plains of Wyoming and three-speed auto, power at the wheels is probably somewhere south of 40 horse.
Not exactly heavy-duty pickup power, but nobody looks at or drives a Geo Metro and thinks to themselves, "Yeah, this'll haul my horse trailer." The most likely reason why this "Truccar" could exist is that someone thought it would look cool, though this being an era of prevalent post-irony, there's another, more cerebral alternative. Like anyone with good taste, the builder of this Geo might find the mod culture surrounding pickups and SUVs insufferably tacky and see it fit for satire. If that was the intent, the builder did a mighty fine job, what with this Geo's box fenders, pearlescent bumper, diamond-plate running boards and likely non-functional hood scoop.
Whatever the case, this Geo is a form of self-expression, one informed by a thought process too abstract for most of us to understand—and if you can't understand something, you can't assess it. So while the peanut gallery will point, laugh and then return to endlessly scrolling social media instead of ever creating anything, I would like to encourage the builder of this Geo to get in touch with the guy who built a Harley-swapped Geo. Only by your powers combined can the Geo Metro evolve into its final, brap-tastic, truck-bedded form.
