Turning Your Three-Cylinder Geo Metro Into a Dually Pickup Truck Takes Guts

Ever run down the soda fountain as a kid, adding a splash of everything to your cup? I grew up knowing the concoction as a suicide, though it goes by other names depending on where you live. Now that I'm concerned about my waistline, it's probably been a decade since I tasted one, but some people never lose their taste for the stuff. If anything, some people seem to like the drink so much that they apply the little-bit-of-everything philosophy to other areas of their life, such as transportation—it's the only explanation I can find for why someone turned a Geo Metro into a rice-tastic dually pickup truck.

Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $2,500, this lime-green 1993 Geo Metro "Truccar" is appropriately described by its seller as "a very unique vehicle." Indeed, there aren't many pickup-converted Geo Metros, let alone examples of duallys, and not without reason.