Buy the Nicest 1991 Geo Metro Left for Its Original MSRP of $9,995

Automotive nostalgia is a dangerous thing. Not only will it make you yearn for a car from your childhood that isn’t as good as you remember, but it will make you pay good money for it. In the case of this 1991 Geo Metro convertible that’s for sale, not only is the car nostalgic but so is its price. The dealer is asking $9,995 for the 33-year-old Geo, which was its original MSRP when new.

The Geo Metro was never a beloved car. It was essentially a way for GM to repackage the Suzuki Swift and contend in the affordable hatchback market. The problem was that it lacked the charm of its competitors like the Honda CRX. The 1.0-liter Suzuki-sourced three-cylinder was reliable enough, but Metros suffered from rust and rot issues and didn’t hold up to the beating that they usually took from their often very young owners. There’s a reason why they’re hard to find in good condition nowadays.

Streetside Classics

In this specific car’s defense, it’s a two-door, four-seat convertible with a naturally aspirated engine and a manual transmission. There are some kids in Little Tikes Cozy Coupes that are faster, as the Metro only made 55 horsepower and 58 lb-ft of torque when new, but hey—slow car fast, right? Just don’t turn on the air conditioning if you hope to reach your destination in a timely manner.

Still, cheap, fun convertibles don’t really exist in the U.S. market anymore. Back when this was new, there was the Metro, the Volkswagen Cabrio, and the Pontiac Fiero. So this Metro does take you back to a more enjoyable time for the cheap car market.

The ’91 Metro convertible is in nearly pristine condition, which is surprising given its 69,448 miles. Whoever owned this car took care of it, which can’t be said of most Geos over the years. It’s also shockingly devoid of rust. But does all of that make it worth a little more than $10,000 after taxes and registration? Probably not. In 10 minutes, I can find you two dozen fantastic convertibles on Facebook Marketplace for the same money or less. Miatas, BMW Z3s and Z4s, Audi TTs, Mercedes R129 SLs—I could go on and on. They won’t have the same miles, nor will they be in the same condition, but they’ll be far more enjoyable cars to own and live with.

Streetside Classics

But if this Geo Metro tickles your fancy for cheap 1990s convertibles, or maybe there’s something sentimental about it, this is about as clean as you’ll find. As I said, nostalgia is a dangerous thing.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com