Buy This Twin-Engine Geo Metro If You Absolutely Must Die in a Fiery Crash

Fit any engine more powerful than a hamster wheel to a Geo Metro, and you’ve got quite a lot of car. Make that two engines, though, and I don’t even know what to call that. A deathtrap, maybe, like the twin-engined Geo Metro for sale in Florida. It’ll crack 150 mph in a jiffy—if you’re brave enough to hit those speeds in the first place.

Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace outside Miami is a 1995 Geo Metro—a captive import Suzuki Swift—with dual 3.0-liter Mitsubishi 6G72 V6s. (I swear I’ve heard this one somewhere before.) To give you some idea of what kind of person builds this kind of car, the seller says this is the third twin-engined car they’ve built. One of their prior builds was a Mitsubishi Eclipse that paired one of these V6s with, of all things, a turbocharged Chrysler 420A four-cylinder. Not the legendary 4G63T, but the lifeless 420A. I mean this in the most complimentary way possible: what the fuck, man?

Twin-engined Geo Metro for sale outside Miami. Facebook marketplace

This video does not show the car’s current condition, which is depicted only in a handful of photos in the ad.

This time around, the builder went with two single-cam V6s out of a 3G Eclipse, where each made 210 horsepower and 205 lb-ft of torque. Paired with five-speed manual transmissions out of the same car, they power the front and rear axles individually for a total power output of 420 hp and 410 tq. At a claimed 3,000 lbs, or about the same as said Eclipses, I’d say you can imagine what that does. But you don’t have to, because the video below demonstrates a full five-gear pull to redline.

By the looks of things, it’ll do zero to 60 mph in about four seconds, and the seller says it’ll run an 11-second quarter mile. Supposedly, the top speed exceeds 165. They say they’ve cracked 160 half a dozen times, though why they did that is beyond me, because they also say the brake balance is off if you don’t clutch in. It also apparently needs an alignment and regular checks of its lug nuts due to its solid engine mounts. Presumably, it vibrates a lot.

As you can imagine from the rest of the car, with its tubular subframes and handmade aluminum body, it’s not the comfiest daily. It lacks—ahem—ABS, air conditioning, a gas gauge, a handbrake, a defroster, and power steering. (The seller says they have no problem turning the wheel at 130 lbs.) It has working lights, wipers, and a backup camera. In other words, enough to back it onto a trailer, because a road car it sure ain’t.

But an autocross car? It’d be hard to do much better. That said, at a $70,000 asking price, I have to imagine there’s an extra zero in there by accident. I don’t see many people choosing this over an Audi RS3, as hard a decision as that is for some of us. Not saying who.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com