Live Out Your Apocalypse Fantasies with This Twin-Engine Ford Aerostar Van Tank 

I believe money does buy happiness, but only if you already have something that money can’t buy: imagination. A person with all the money in the world and no spark in their soul would never think to buy this Ford Aerostar van-based tank with a Mad Max worthy twin-engine setup currently for sale on Racing Junk.

This two-seater minivan runs a set of 572-ci big block Chevrolet V8s wearing 871 blowers. You know, the kind of engine set up that would make Immortan Joe shout “witness me!” as he thundered along Fury Road. The Racing Junk listing says “Tank” for vehicle name, but photos show the name Overtime Traxx written on the van’s hood and rear passenger windows.