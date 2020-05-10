Someone Please Buy This Concorde Jet Engine on eBay and Stuff It Someplace Stupid

It's always a kick to consider that within the span of an average human's life—about 70 years—we went from the Wright Brothers making their first flight in a 12-horsepower wooden glider to supersonic travel becoming a reality for anyone with the cash for a ticket on the mighty Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde. Sadly, today all the money in the world can't buy you another flight between New York and London at Mach 2. But it can buy you one of the plane's four thunderous Rolls-Royce Olympus 593-610 turbojet engines, for sale on eBay complete with afterburner and a limitless ceiling on the beautiful things that might be done with it.

I say might, because there's some nonsense in the listing about how it comes with a "restriction of use" clause from British Airways that holds it "must only be used for static display." But come on—if you've got the roughly $725,000 being asked here, you've probably got the means to get around a pesky clause like that. I'd like to think that history will reward you for completing the engine swap of the millennium regardless of any legal speed bumps along the way.