This 400-Mile 2000 Chevy Metro Will Likely Sell for Way Too Much Money

Check it out: There's a cigarette lighter so you can charge your phone (or consume some acoustic nicotine), presets on the radio, a slider to adjust the temperature. What else do we really need, folks? It even has a temp gauge. Not that it will ever overheat, of course.
Equipment aside, something interesting is going to happen when this thing sells. As with any car auction, there are two possible scenarios: it will either sell for more or less than MSRP. If this car comes in under sticker, well, somebody just got a brand new Chevy Metro at a discount. Remember, it only has to slide by for under $17,745 for that to be the case. It's currently sitting at $6,500 as of publishing.
If it sells for over MSRP, then somebody paid more than sticker for what is still a Chevy Metro. Is that person a sucker? I don't know. I wouldn't pay that much for one, but remember, I owned a Chevy Cobalt SS and Saturn Sky Redline at the same time.
Really, a low-mileage Metro like this is a novelty. It's worth remembering that most classic cars were one just normal cars. They got bought and sold several times, people took them to work, and then they typically got destroyed somehow. This Metro is worth putting on a pedestal to remember it for what it was; a tiny piece of transportation history that would've otherwise been forgotten.
