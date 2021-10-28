This 400-Mile 2000 Chevy Metro Will Likely Sell for Way Too Much Money

The Chevy Metro—which used to be a Geo, if you'll remember—was the true economy car. Not only did it get extremely respectable gas mileage, think 39 miles per gallon around town and 46 on the highway, but it was cheap. Its base MSRP in the year 2000 was $9,585, or $15,576 today adjusting for inflation. For that price, you got a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, 55-horsepower engine along with a five-speed manual transaxle and hand-crank windows. It was a car in its most basic form.

Most Metros were thrashed around on daily commutes until they folded in half. But apparently, at least one was driven just 402 miles since it was built 21 years ago. Yes, there's a basically new 2000 Chevy Metro for sale on Bring a Trailer. What is its eventual sale price going to prove? We're not sure yet.

It was originally sold by a dealership in Torrance, California, and is currently in Scottsdale, Arizona, which explains why it hasn't returned to the ground as rust. It also hasn't been driven at all, which certainly helps. The only work done to the Metro since it was purchased was a recent refresh of the fuel system. It's entirely possible this car has never consumed more than a single tank of gas.