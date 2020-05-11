Who's the Jerk Here? Loud 847-HP Chevy Nova Upsets Neighbor and Divides Internet

We can all relate to loving and defending a machine like that. Perhaps less relatable are Markus' blunt responses. "It's gonna be like that every time I come in and out... What do you want me to do, blow up the car? Throw it away? I just paid $40,000 for the car. What do you want me to do with the car?" Doesn't help that he undercuts his own argument by saying that he himself doesn't even like the sound, and that his wife also complains about the Nova rattling their windows.

"I'm gonna drive the car. I just bought the car, I'm gonna have fun with it. It's my toy," He says, later adding, "The car is loud, there's nothing I can do. It's not like I can muffle the sound. It's a straight race car."

To be clear and fair to both parties, we don't know what exactly led up to this interaction. The woman claims loud cars have been an issue with Markus for "years," while Markus says no one has ever brought it up to him before. Their interactions make it seem like this clip is indeed the first time the two parties are meeting, so it doesn't appear that this is the result of existing bad blood. And without knowing exactly where they live, we can't cross-check noise ordinances to see if the neighbor's threats about potential legal action are even feasible.

Still—we're all here because we enjoy cars, and while that commonality might make it easy to brush off a neighbor complaining about a loud exhaust, we also have a responsibility to rep the enthusiast community to regular folks. So we have to ask: who do you think is the bad guy here?

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com