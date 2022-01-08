Meet the Teen Who Swapped a Corvette V8 Into His 1999 Chevy S10 Pickup

Quinn Regan didn’t have any experience or desire to complete an engine swap when he got his first car. His dad Steve found a well-kept 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with 100,000 miles on the clock and suggested they swap out the powertrain for a better one; Quinn had to think it over. Only 15 at the time, he wasn’t sure what this project would entail, and Steve made it clear that it would take some time and would require a fair amount of hard work.

The teen wasn’t thrilled about his new ride, at first. His dad Steve described it as “kind of Grandpa-ish” with a topper concealing the bed. The inside, however, was very clean. A month after they brought the S-10 home, Quinn came back to his dad with an answer: “Let’s do it.” The pair went big, sourcing an LS1 engine pulled from a 2001 Corvette–the owner was trading it out for an even more powerful LS3–from nearby Mile High Muscle in Delta, Colorado.