Corvette Shop Salvages Nearly $1M Worth of Classic Cars Following Deadly Explosion

Late last month, restoration shop Houston Corvette Service was flattened following an earth-shattering explosion that killed three people at a nearby welding facility. Under the rubble lay 17 vintage Corvettes, their fates unknown, but together worth more than $1 million. After two weeks, the shop's owner is finally getting his first look at the damage.

Gordon Andrus was able to get up-close with the damage done to two of his company's 3,000 square-foot buildings for the first time last Tuesday, but only after getting the all-clear from authorities investigating the blast. He described the buildings as being "virtually destroyed" after neighboring Watson Grinding and Manufacturing's lethal explosion rocked nearby businesses and homes.

Inside, a plethora of once pristine Corvettes surfaced, most of them dinged, dented, and shredded from the blast.