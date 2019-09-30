A Fully Operational Battle Robot Powered by a Corvette V-8 Engine Is up for Sale

Now is your chance to own one of the world's most popular, fully operational and pilotable MegaBots—one that's powered by a V-8 engine straight out of a Chevrolet Corvette. According to this listing, the Eagle Prime MegaBot is being auctioned on eBay with a current bid of $162,900 at the time of writing.

Battle mechs are giant-sized robots designed and built specifically for real-world robot fighting by MegaBots Inc., a company from Hayward, California. This robot is a human-driven, Transformer-like machine capable of some legitimate carnage. Eagle Prime cost around $2.5 million to build completely from scratch and weighs approximately 12 tons. It’s so massive and heavy, that it requires a 430-horsepower LS3 V-8 to move. It stands tall at around 16 feet or 11.5 feet when "squatting."