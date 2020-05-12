There's a Massive Antarctic Exploration Vehicle Lost Somewhere at the Bottom of the World

It's quintessentially American to drive everywhere. This must've occurred to the planners of the United States Antarctic Service Expedition in 1939 when the joint government-private sector project ran into the question of how best to traverse Antarctica's frozen wastelands. The obvious answer? A car. A really, really, really big car. Or so thought Thomas Poulter, designer of the doomed Antarctic Snow Cruiser seen in these pictures.

You'd think a massive machine like this would still exist somewhere, even in pieces. And surely they made more than one for the journey. But no—the single Snow Cruiser built is lost somewhere in Antarctica (or at the bottom of the Southern Ocean). Just where exactly is an international mystery that's likely to remain unsolved forever.

The Antarctic Snow Cruiser

Thomas Poulter wasn't just inspired by his American identity when he first pitched his idea to the Research Foundation of the Armour Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois in the mid-1930s. He had nearly died in a previous expedition to the bottom of the world after being trapped by weather at a remote Antarctic base. If only that base was mobile, he thought, his life would have never been in danger.