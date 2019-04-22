Buy This 244-MPH, Five-Second Chevrolet S10 Drag Racing Pickup Truck and Live Your Best Life

Arguably the baddest Chevrolet S10 pickup truck in the U.S. is for sale after five years of wowing competition and kicking a-double-s on the streets and drag strip. Originally created in 2014, the Larry Larson-built machine has set records and become the first-ever street-legal car to crack into the five-second quarter-mile club. It achieved that mountainous benchmark while traveling 244 miles per hour—in just 1,320 feet—making it the fastest steel vehicle ever to compete at Hot Rod's annual Drag Week.

The Chevy boasts a seemingly endless build sheet, which was briefly summed up in a Facebook post by Larson Race Cars.