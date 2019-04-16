All-New Lexus LM Is a Luxurious Minivan You’ll Actually Want to Own, but Can’t Have

Lexus has announced that it will debut its first-ever minivan at the Shanghai Auto Show later this week. Named the Lexus LM, the ultra-luxury minivan has switched focus from the western idea that people-haulers are about practicality, and instead embraced it as a luxurious multi-purpose vehicle with an interior that just won't quit. The LM appears to be, for all intents and purposes, an upscale rebrand of Toyota's already snazzy Alphard. Except, instead of featuring three rows of seats, the LM takes the rear two-thirds of the MPV and turns it into a business-class suite-on-wheels.

via Lexus

Four total occupants can be seated in the LM which will be showcased at Shanghai—two in the front and two in the rear behind a privacy wall. Lexus specifically designed the LM to be spacious, equipping the minivan with everything to support the needs of the "urban, business-focused professional." Two plush executive seats crafted from low-density urethane sit in the rear of the lounge. They place the passengers in a "relaxing, private environment" curated to look like a small office or meeting space without compromising comfort. The headroom of the minivan, coupled with privacy glass and a large passenger-facing, 26-inch display make the back seat of the LM feel like an on-the-go professional's dream.

via Lexus