2019 Honda Odyssey Elite Review: The Minivan Grows Up, Just Like You

2019 Honda Odyssey Elite: Value

As a whole and from a strictly financial perspective, minivans present a much better value than nearly any crossover out there. You're not going to find a new three-row crossover worth sitting in below $30,000, and yet that same price range can net you a nicely equipped Dodge Caravan that will be far more comfortable and spacious on the inside. Obviously, the Odyssey starts a tick above $30K, but the point is that a minivan delivers the most bang for your buck when stacked up against equivalent SUVs.

Should you be a regular user of the third row and abundant cargo space that crossovers claim to have, there's really no doubt that a Honda Odyssey will serve you better than any high-riding hooptie. You might not like it better—and that's where the subjective value gets dinged a little bit. Minivans have cycled back around to interesting for some people, but that soccer mom stigma is still hanging in the air over suburban America. As great as the Honda Odyssey is, the creeping existential dread that we all like to joke comes with switching to a minivan is all too real for a lot of people—a still growing number of people, the sinking sales figures suggest. For them, the Odyssey will never end up home.