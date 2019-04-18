2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Review: Age Is Just a Number for Acura's Eco-Flagship SUV

Equipping the 2019 Acura MDX with the more powerful and fuel-sipping hybrid engine may set you back $3,500 on paper, but in terms of value, that's actually a pretty darn good deal. Compared to the base-model MDX, dropping that extra coin gets you an extra six miles per gallon in the city, which is nothing to scoff about. More importantly, you get Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system—that alone would cost $2,000 to add to the front-wheel-drive MDX. So, in a nutshell, you're getting a heck of an engine and considerable fuel savings for just a $1,500 difference.

The 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid, The Bottom Line

Choosing the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid over its pricier and less efficient competitors should be a piece of cake for most buyers, even though there will undoubtedly be many who base their entire purchase on the badge on the hood. And for those folks, there's not much that any review can say or prove. For the rest, however, the pros will outweigh the cons. For every time I cringed about the outdated graphics, I was quickly distracted by the sound of that V-6. For every time I felt frustrated by the dual touchscreens, I soon found myself smiling at its sharp handling and surprisingly quick acceleration.

Lastly, it turns out I'm not the only one who is a fan of the MDX's overall performance. Sometime during my test, I caught up with someone who knows a thing or two about driving: Five-time IndyCar champion, Indy 500 winner, and 24 Hours of Le Mans podium finisher, Scott Dixon. We mainly discussed his brand-new Ford GT, but being the down-to-earth individual that he is, he quickly shifted the conversation to the MDX Sport Hybrid he's been loaned by Honda Performance Development when he realized I was also driving one.

He went on how much more he enjoyed the Sport Hybrid compared to his previous non-hybrid model. He attributed the three electric motors for the impressive acceleration off the line and described the drivetrain as "linear" and "progressive." In his (admittedly amortized) view, "there isn't a better option out there for driving from point A to point B." So, if it's good enough for IndyCar's winningest active racing driver, then it's probably good enough for you.