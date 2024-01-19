2024 Acura MDX Type S: Will It Dog?

I looked forward to every drive in the 2024 Acura MDX Type S—not something I often say when it comes to mass-appeal cars. The Type S treatment doesn’t turn the MDX into a road-eating monster, but it hits a great note between comfortable and characterful, making it an outstanding daily driver. It’s a decent dog taxi, and given the Type S upgrades don’t alter its physical interior dimensions, a base MDX will be just as animal-compatible.

Welcome to “Will It Dog?” The Drive’s monthly car review for canine owners. In this series, we look at how a vehicle performs as a dog taxi. You can expect some high-level notes about driving dynamics, but mostly what we’re looking at are things like how well the interior might hold up against claws, how much usable room you really get inside, and what life might be like with a certain car if you have a dog or two (or three or more).

Featured Dogs

Who's your favorite this week? Andrew P. Collins

This review of the MDX Type S features two Australian Shepherd/Retriever mixes, Bramble and her brother Silas. Their goofy dad Cal the Golden Retriever also stopped by.

2024 Acura MDX Specs for Dog Owners Base Price (as tested) $73,500 ($75,295) Seating Capacity (people) 7 Seating Capacity (dogs) 5 EPA Fuel Economy 17 mpg city | 21 highway | 19 combined Cargo Volume 18.1 cubic feet behind third row | 48.4 cubic feet behind second row | 95.0 cubic feet behind first row Quick Take Super comfortable and reasonably sporty with room for the whole family. A great execution of "fun family car," but it doesn't come cheap. Will It Dog Score 7.5/10

These dimensions are taken by hand to best represent the vehicle's usable space. They're not necessarily absolute maximums. Andrew P. Collins

Interior Materials and Layout

This is a premium three-row on-road SUV. It has two spectacular seats and a broad center console up front, a second-row bench with a wide flip-down center armrest, and a fold-away way back when you need to haul six or seven people. There’s a bit of luggage space behind the third row, but when you put those seats down, you get a really generous cargo hold.

I used some treats to get the dogs to turn around for a picture ... I think they were pretty excited about it. Andrew P. Collins

Materials generally feel high-end, and accent lighting looks great though the look is more “elite ergonomic” rather than “nightclub” like a Mercedes. The leather is pretty taut and seemed robust—it was tough to watch a muddy paw hit that white material, but it was pretty easy to clean. The hard plastic surfaces don’t look quite as upscale as what I’ve seen in some other luxury cars but they’re solid.

The MDX feels like a nice car, but it’s not so anxiety-inducingly nice that you’d be pained to let your pooch climb around in it. Well, maybe a little if you get that gorgeous Orchid leather. But seat covers aren’t expensive.

Climbing In and Out

Self-seating requires some spryness from your dog. The trip from the ground to the seat took our animals a little forethought; the young ones vaulted themselves up without issue but big ol’ Cal needed a boost every time he was asked to board. The back seats are deep, though, so dogs have a nice big landing pad.

The MDX S looks pretty slick at this posture. Andrew P. Collins

The cargo bay is a little tougher. The lip of the bumper protrudes a bit, so a dog needs to clear quite a few inches of metal and plastic to make it from the ground to inside the SUV. A lot of pet owners might want to tote a little ramp.

There's enough room for a 60-pound dog to hang out behind the third row of seats, but not quite enough room for them to ride back there. Still, you could cram a lot of backpacks or duffle bags even with a full car. Drop the rear seat and there's plenty of room for an animal to sprawl. Take a look at how wide the second-row center console is. You can also see that paws tend to make contact with the top of the back bumper as dogs get in and out. Andrew P. Collins

Reasonably athletic animals will be able to hop in and out, but bigger and clumsier ones will need help. Small ones will probably have to get picked up and plopped in, too.

Driving With the Dog

The distance between the back seat and the center console up front is pretty significant, which made our dogs much less inclined to try and climb into the front. A seat belt helps with this even more and is recommended.

Andrew P. Collins

You’ve got a lot of options for where you put your pooch depending on how the seats are configured. But even a decent-sized dog would fit behind the third row if you had to haul a sizeable family and a pet. You’d need a cargo box if anyone was carrying more than a purse, though.

Driving in General

The front seats of this thing are among the best I’ve been in recently. So well sculpted and just the right level of firmness. Acceleration isn’t quite enough to blast you back into them when you step into the throttle, but the 3.0-liter turbo engine has some excitement to it at full noise and the paddle-shift experience is reasonably satisfying. Braking feels extremely effective.

The MDX isn't a car I've thought of as gorgeous in the past. But after spending time with this thing and really looking at it, I think it's one of the best-looking crossovers on the road right now. Inside and out. Acura's current look is really sharp; even the keys look good. Andrew P. Collins

Handling is very good in a vacuum; great considering the height and heft of this car. In Sport+ mode especially it feels responsive, but the MDX Type S is ultimately optimized for comfort with a dash of flavor. That’s not really a bad thing if you’re spending serious hours in this vehicle.

But more than the car’s relationship with the road, I appreciated the car’s relationship with the driver. The buttons are well-placed, nice-looking, and fun to use. The infotainment screen is run from a trackpad that’s being phased out for a touchscreen in the upcoming MDX refresh, but I honestly kind of like it the way it is. The ELS stereo is incredible, too, although that is also being replaced next year with a Bang & Olufsen unit.

The only real detractor for me is unfortunately kind of a big one: The MDX Type S claims 21 mpg on the highway, and even with a few long gentle stints I was stuck in the high teens. Many six-plus passenger cars are thirsty, but man that’s pretty brutal in 2024. If you don’t need the third row of seats, you might want to seriously consider something smaller if you’re concerned about fuel burn. Where’s that RDX Type S, Acura?

Pack Hauling—Multiple Dogs On Board

Three rows of seats give you a lot of options, especially if you mostly just transport dogs and not people. I liked putting two dogs in the way back and one in the regular back when I had a pack to haul. Frankly, I was surprised at how comfortably two decent-sized dogs fit in the third row. If you really wanted to, five or six sizable pooches could be packed into here.

Carrying Kennels

A medium-sized kennel fits on the second-row bench or in the cargo bay. You would think two kennels could fit side-by-side, but it would actually be pretty tight. Our inflatable kennel fit very well in the middle of the back, but not with the third-row seats in place.

Five people and a kennel are workable, and if you only need to carry three plus a driver you could drop most of the back seat and really make a lot of room. But the way you can segment the car’s interior with the seats lets you pen a dog in pretty well without a kennel—just buckle them into a seat and they’ll be pretty well tucked in.

Acura MDX Type S Dog-Friendliness Verdict

Andrew P. Collins

The Acura MDX Type S is a nice, sporty luxury vehicle for hauling a lot of passengers of any species. It doesn’t feel particularly optimized for dogs, or better at dog-taxi duty than anything else this size. But it does ride and feel great, looks sharp, and will likely be easy to maintain. So if you’re looking for a comfortable car with a little personality, and need something big for a family of people and/or animals, this is not a bad way to go if you’re willing to pay for that 355-horsepower propulsion with old-school SUV fuel burn rates.

Click here to paw through our whole catalog of dog car reviews

Featured Dog Car Gear and Travel Accessories

More Cars Tested by Dogs, for Dogs

Photo Gallery

There was too much cute to tuck into this story, so here are a few more images of these animals enjoying the MDX.