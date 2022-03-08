2022 Acura MDX Type S First Drive Review: An Agile SUV Worthy of the Badge

But the most stand-out feature inside the cabin is the steering wheel. You realize Acura designed a fantastic wheel as soon as you reach for it. It's nice and meaty but not overly so, the texture is delightful with just the right amount of perforation on the leather to make it slightly grippier than plain leather, and the overall size of the flat-bottom wheel is just perfect. The controls, too, are laid out in an organized manner and labeled so they're easy to understand. It's a great tactile experience.
Equipment-wise, the Type S is a drastic departure from its more pedestrian version. In addition to the features that already come on the non-Type S MDX Technology Package, the MDX Type S adds navigation, 16-way adjustable seats, ventilated front seats, power-folding mirrors, flat-bottom steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The top-trim MDX Type S Advanced adds an ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition sound system with 25 speakers, nine-way front massaging seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, lighted speaker grilles, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera.
Yet, the Acura MDX Type S' pièce de résistance lies under the hood. The SUV ditches the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 for the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 from the TLX Type S, which produces 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Acura's torque-vectoring "Super Handling All-Wheel Drive" system, which can direct up to 70 percent of the engine's power to the rear wheels, and up to 100 percent of that to either rear wheel.