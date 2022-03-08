2022 Acura MDX Type S First Drive Review: An Agile SUV Worthy of the Badge

The pedal response, too, changed drastically, with brake and throttle response becoming considerably sharper and much more sensitive to the driver's inputs. A stab at the accelerator revealed just how torquey the turbo V6 really was, especially mid-corner when it makes the AWD system work overtime to figure out where to send the power. Regardless if you're traveling in a straight line or you're stringing along a few esses, the accelerator is always your friend. It's a light pedal that's easy to modulate.

Come out of a corner, really step on it to rev the V6, and feel the 10-speed transmission shift up a couple of gears until it's time to brake and downshift again. The transmission isn't as quick as what you'll find in a Benz, AMG or not, but I'd dare say it's got more soul. It doesn't want to do things quickly just for the hell of it. It wants you to enjoy the experience by allowing you to feel and hear the shifts, in the sense that everything goes silent for a split second while the transmission shifts gears. It's something you rarely experience nowadays due to a dual-clutch transmission's lightning-quick nature.

Steering feel in Sport+ is quintessential Acura: direct, still a little bit on the lighter side, but sends loads of feedback to the driver. It reminded me a bit of older Acuras in the sense that it's the right amount of sporty but it doesn't go full-on-heavy like in a too-serious sports car. But despite the steering, transmission, and engine really being darlings, the brakes take the cake. The four-piston Brembo brakes up front feel very strong and are very predictable. If you can count on the MDX Type S doing one thing and one thing only, it's stopping wherever the hell you want it to.