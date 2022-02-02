2022 Acura NSX Type S First Drive Review: Going Out With a Bang

Then comes the big "oh shit" moment of the lap: the first transition onto the oval. Nothing really prepares you for what essentially feels like driving on a wall at triple-digit speeds. Your mind wants to fight it, your body hates it, and your soul tells that you just might meet your maker that night. The two in-cabin photos above show how dramatic things are. From seeing the ground you walk on right outside your window to the cabin going essentially pitch black, it's a true rollercoaster ride.

On the banking, the new car didn't feel as different as the regular one, at least not in a measurable way that I could explore with my own skills, though Eversley told me that the Type S is much more stable at high speeds so he could hang out at 180 mph on the oval without breaking a sweat.

Once you start coming to grips with how driving on a race track is similar to how you ride in those spinning Wheels of Death at the fair, it's time to once again step hard on the brakes (second massive braking event) for the bus stop chicane. This is my favorite part of the track, as it reminds me of when I used to race shifter karts—hard, aggressive, elbows-out kind of driving. Here, the NSX Type S' nimbleness really showed, as I could literally throw the car around from left to right and then again from right to left while literally hopping over curbs. The steering feel was truly phenomenal and the suspension's ability to absorb the big hits from the curbs was remarkable. It's worth noting that not every road-legal car can do that—at least not without blowing an airbag—but the tuned dampers of the Type S know how to put up a fight. Driving that bit of track is probably the most fun I'll have all year.