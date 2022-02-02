2022 Acura NSX Type S First Drive Review: Going Out With a Bang

As far as the electric drive and transmission go, the NSX Type S has undergone a full software overhaul, with all three electric motors, nine-speed dual-clutch automatic, power units, and engine management systems essentially getting new marching orders. These improvements to the EV drive and battery capacity result in punchier acceleration off the line, as well as improved shifting response. There's also a new Rapid Downshift Mode, where the driver can hold the left paddle to immediately downshift to the lowest possible gear. Handy when there are nine gears to otherwise rapidly click through.
A full re-tune of the car's four driving modes (Quiet, Sport, Sport+, Track) improves handling not just on the track but during all driving conditions, according to Acura, along with an improved active damper system, a wider track (10mm front, 20mm rear), and stickier, custom-made Pirelli P-Zero tires.
Design
Perhaps the most noticeable change for 2022 takes place on the exterior of the car. A completely redesigned front fascia with a larger grille improves cooling and aerodynamics up front, while the rear gets a GT3-style carbon fiber rear diffuser that—quite frankly—looks hardcore and is also functional. These larger pieces, along with the smaller lips, side skirts, and spoilers, enhance underbody airflow that Acura claims improve high-speed stability.