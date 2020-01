Track/Side: Here's Your 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona Mega Photo Gallery

Last weekend's Rolex 24 was a record-breaker in more ways than one thanks to perfect weather and, admittedly, a small field. The smallest of the race's 58-year history, actually. Still yet, 833 laps around the 3.56-mile circuit set a new benchmark, equaling 2,965.48 miles. The Drive had boots on the ground, camera in hand, capturing every purpose-built racer with the clearest view South Florida has to offer in late January.

Notable debuts included Chevrolet's hotly anticipated Corvette C8.R, as well as the new Porsche 911 RSR. Both were competitive, although it was BMW Team RLL taking its second-consecutive Rolex victory Sunday afternoon. Look for that fight to be revisited in March at Sebring—all three manufacturers have quite the history at the classic track.

Also worth mentioning was Mazda's most successful crack at Daytona in years. A second-place finish was bittersweet for Team Joest, who has shown it's more than capable of outpacing the other Daytona Prototype internationals with pole positions and track records alike.

It was Wayne Taylor Racing, though, who would go on to overall victory—its third in four years. A star-filled driver lineup delivered the No. 10 Cadillac another W, although its seasoned crew surely played a hand in the fantastic end result.

We've compiled a host of our best shots from the weekend courtesy of Rip Shaub (@ripshaubphoto), who braved the twice-around-the-clock classic to nab photos from pit lane to the Bus Stop chicane. Take a look below at the greatest IMSA has to offer, and click to view them in full-size: