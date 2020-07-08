What Do You Want to Know About the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster?

Folks, it's been a year, hasn't it? Given the fact that most of my hobbies are a no-no right now for safety reasons, there are very few things I can do to let off some steam and clear my mind. Luckily, going for a nice country drive is one of those things, but there's one problem: my base-model, eight-year-old Honda Civic isn't exactly a bundle of joy. Yes, it's the perfect commuter and gets the job done, but it ain't pleasin' no one. Things will be very different this week (yes!), because I'll be test-driving a 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster. And I predict that it'll do.

The AMG GT isn't only a gem within the Mercedes lineup, but it's a gem within the automotive spectrum overall. It has supercar looks but it really isn't. A few years back I had the chance to hot-lap it around Road America, and it proved that it's a grand tourer that can move with a hardcore sports car's agility, but without sacrificing your lower back on bumpy roads. In other words, it's a well-rounded machine that aims to please whether you're a racing nut or a retiree who just wants to cruise down South Beach.

This specific test model is the GT C Roadster, meaning that it fits above the "regular" AMG GT, but below the range-topping AMG GT R. It hides a handcrafted twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under its matte-finish hood, which produces 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. It can do zero to 60 in 3.6 seconds and it's limited to 196 miles per hour.