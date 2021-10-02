Color Seatbelts Should Be Standard on Every Car

I'm sorry to say it, but I cannot remember every single press car I've ever driven. There are certainly standout ones that performed or handled beautifully, but you know what I remember every single time? The ones that had colored seat belts. Therefore, I propose to you today that all cars should come with color-matched seat belts as standard. It's just better this way.

The Hyundai Veloster N, Honda Civic Type R, and Polestar 1 are all cars that were equally fun and interesting, but what made driving them just a little more special were their powder blue, red, and gold seat belts, respectively. They added a pop of color to the interior that felt like it was just for the passengers.

A seat belt is one of the first things you interact with when you get into a car. You get in, you close the door, and you fasten your seat belt. Every single person I drove around in those cars commented on the colored fabric. They all liked it. Seat belts so often come in basic and boring black fabric that seeing one that isn't that is like seeing a knob in the middle of a door. Hobbit-style.