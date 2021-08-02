The Acura NSX Type S Will Be The Hybrid Supercar's Grand Finale 

The first-generation Acura NSX remains a legend to this day. Serving as both a wake-up call to Ferrari and as a capable performance car in its own right, it's prized for its exquisite handling and timeless design. The second-generation, which first dropped in 2016, trod a different path, exchanging lightness for outright power and a cutting-edge hybrid system. Acura has announced that the current model will shortly take a bow, with its swan song taking the form of the limited-edition NSX Type S, to be revealed at Monterey Car Week on August 12.

Details are scant, with Acura saving the juiciest details for the official launch. However, what we do know is that the Type S is intended to improve upon the existing NSX in several key areas. Acura's press release states that the car will deliver more power, accelerate harder, and feature improved handling as well. Thus, engine updates and suspension mods are likely par for the course, as well as aero tweaks, too. Acura also claims the Type S will offer "a more emotional driving experience," so here's hoping there's officially-branded tissues in the glovebox for the easily overwhelmed.