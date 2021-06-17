2022 Acura MDX Type S Is Towing a TLX Pikes Peak Race Car From Ohio to Colorado

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S is a statement, one whose message rings loud and clear to anyone who drives it: Acura hasn't forgotten what it does best. It's about to test our faith again, though, by launching a second Type S performance model, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S, its first-ever (real) sporting crossover—that can still tow.

This, the larger of today's two Type S models, is powered by a turbocharged V6 producing 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, equal to that made by the TLX Type S—it's presumably the same 3.0-liter V6. A 10-speed automatic forwards its force to torque-vectoring SH-AWD, optimized further with an exclusive Sport+ driving mode. It tightens up vehicle responses, allowing full exploitation of the MDX Type S's double-wishbone front suspension and its Brembo front brakes.