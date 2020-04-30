Teens' Risky Joyride on Tail of the Dragon Ends with One Flying Out the Window

Driving a little too fast on curvy mountain roads is one thing, but barreling down Tail of The Dragon with people hanging out of your windows and swerving wildly is totally different. One young girl recently found that out the hard way when she was thrown out of a speeding Nissan Sentra on the ultra-curvy stretch of Highway 129, near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

Vehicles cross the road’s centerline fairly often, especially cyclists working hard to round the Dragon's sharp corners, but the driver in the video appears to be doing it out of sheer recklessness. After a few curves, a girl that's said to be 17 years old falls out of the passenger side of the car and tumbles violently into a roadside ditch.