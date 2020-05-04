Now Might Be the Only Time to Buy Five 1965 Plymouth Barracudas for Just $4,000

Most times, when we write about cool classic cars for sale, we throw around the phrase "If you have the money" or something of that ilk. The vintage muscle machines in this Craigslist ad, however, won't break the bank, but they might break your HOA's parking policy. That's because there are five 1965 Plymouth Barracudas in total being offered at just $800 apiece, totaling $4,000 for the entire lot.

While you're more than welcome to take home all five, the seller explains that they will part with them separately if that's what it takes. None of them are running or driving, but the buyer will at least have their pick from slant-six and V8 cars with either a three-speed manual or automatic gearbox.