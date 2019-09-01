Kevin Hart's Hellcat-Powered 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Totaled in Rollover Crash on Mulholland

Famed actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is alive after sustaining injuries in a late-night, single-car accident. Reports say that Hart was a passenger in his Hellcat-powered 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, a friend of his, lost control and the 'Cuda crashed through a guardrail after careening off the road. The modified muscle car reportedly rolled over into a ditch just before 1 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Malibu on Mulholland Highway and authorities say that all three people involved in the wreck are lucky to be alive.

Responding crews supposedly had to rescue two of the car’s occupants as they were trapped inside the vehicle following the crash.