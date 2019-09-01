Kevin Hart's Hellcat-Powered 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Totaled in Rollover Crash on Mulholland
Hart reportedly sustained minor back injuries while two other occupants had to be rescued after the car's roof caved in.
Famed actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is alive after sustaining injuries in a late-night, single-car accident. Reports say that Hart was a passenger in his Hellcat-powered 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, a friend of his, lost control and the 'Cuda crashed through a guardrail after careening off the road. The modified muscle car reportedly rolled over into a ditch just before 1 a.m. Pacific Time on Sunday.
The accident occurred in Malibu on Mulholland Highway and authorities say that all three people involved in the wreck are lucky to be alive.
Responding crews supposedly had to rescue two of the car’s occupants as they were trapped inside the vehicle following the crash.
A police report stated they don’t suspect any foul play or substance abuse and the driver, Jared S. Black, was not under any influence of alcohol. The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, who’s engaged to Black and is Hart’s wife’s personal trainer, walked away with only minor injuries.
Photos of the crash began circulating on social media earlier this morning, showing the poor ‘Cuda’s roof crushed in after rolling.
Hart was able to leave the scene on his own to return to his nearby residence to seek medical attention. TMZ states that Hart was then taken to a local hospital and treated afterward.
It was only back in July when Hart took delivery of that ‘Cuda, posting the car to various social channels. Built by renowned tuning shop Speedkore, it featured a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 under the hood along with a variety of other upgrades, both inside and out.
