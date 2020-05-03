You Can Own This Baja 1000 Isuzu P’Up Race Truck for the Price of a Used Corolla

Race-used vehicles pop up for sale all the time, but it’s not every day we see a real-deal Baja truck hit the market. That’s just what the seller of this 1984 Isuzu P’Up says they have, and there’s enough supporting evidence strewn across the internet for us to believe them.

This little P’Up is said to be one of the actual trucks that was fielded at the Baja 1000 a few decades ago. Not only that, but it supposedly won its class in the 1984 race, and again at the 1985 Baja 500. Isuzu did very well at Baja throughout the decade, even though it was absolutely the David to so many other Goliath racing teams that ran the race. Ultimately, both Isuzu’s racing ambitions and the vehicles that powered them fell victim to shrinking budgets and the harsh reality that the race was a hill too steep to climb for the small automaker.

Most of the company’s trucks were sold off and stripped for parts or converted back for road use. The fact that this truck is alleged to have survived that fate, intact, and in what appears to be decent race-used shape is what makes it so special.