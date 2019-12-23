The $650,000 Russell Built Baja Porsche 911 Looks Ready to Conquer Its Namesake

Though anchored in Porsche motorsports history, off-road Porsche 911s only recently ignited imaginations following the debut of Luftauto 001, a Safari 911 built by the guys behind Luftgekulht. Since the Grand Prix White car dropped, a number of companies have brought their own iterations forth. None, however, stand out as much as the Thunderdome-ready Russell Built Baja.

Russell Built may not have a name as recognizable as other classic 911 restorers, but the Sun Valley, California shop has been doing the fabrication for Singer Vehicle Designs for the better part of a decade—in other words, they know what they’re doing. T.J. Russell, the man behind Russell Built, relayed a story to The Drive about how he became “obsessed” with the concept of a Baja-ready 911, and after supplying Singer with “custom bracketing and hand-crafted metal pieces from car 1 to 170,” he knew what he had to do. The result is the wicked car seen here. And yes, we’re drooling as much as you are.